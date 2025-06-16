Autumn makes a summertime cameo at this Sonoma County apple festival

What to Know Gravenstein Apple Fair

Aug. 9 and 10, 2025

Ragle Ranch Park

Sebastopol

$11.89 and up; tickets are available on the fair's site

SEASONS CAN AND DO BLEND TOGETHER, and they certainly do so in the Golden State, where warm winter afternoons in the desert and chilly summer mornings along the coast can send a person running to the calendar, all to make sure they've got their months in order. But just about every fall fan, wherever they live, starts to crave a little cider-flavored celebrating well before the autumnal equinox arrives in September. Good thing that the Gravensteins are there for all of us autumn aficionados, specifically the glorious Gravenstein apple. It's a pomme that's so perfect it scores its own Sonoma County party, but organizers don't wait for the heart of Cider Season to stage the homespun happening; it always takes place in the first half of August.

AUG. 9 AND 10... are the 2025 dates for the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair, and tickets for the tangy to-do are now available for purchase. In addition to apples to eat and apple-based games and crafts, there is craft beer to quaff, live music to move to, and a convivially mellow scene full of bucolic pleasures. Some of the juicy goodies set to apple-up the fest include homemade pies, fritters (they're made-to-order, so the moist mouthfeel should be high), and caramel apple sandwiches. Fruit-forward juices and ciders always make a strong showing, but wine and beer from around the region will also be in the sip-ready spotlight. For more on this sweet way to start to round-down summer, and the chance to call upon one of the most venerable apple parties on the West Coast, follow the scent of caramel to this site.

