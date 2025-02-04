Oakland

Ayesha Curry to close Sweet July store in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Ayesha Curry is closing her Oakland Sweet July storefront, but it isn't because of a lack of popularity.

Her company posted online that it was prioritizing the safety of its patrons and staff. The store first opened in 2021.

There was a reported break-in back in 2022. No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what other safety concerns they're referencing.

The flagship store will shut its doors for good on Feb. 9.

Sweet July will continue to operate online. The brand is also planning a skin care pop-up at Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara.

