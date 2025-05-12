SF animal control rescues 3 baby raccoons stuck in wall at Chase Center

San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers rescued three baby raccoons that got stuck in a wall at Chase Center, the agency announced Monday.

One animal control lieutenant successfully saved two of the small animals, but the third one needed a bit more help.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Photos shared by animal control showed the raccoon's body hanging out of the wall but its head still stuck in the wall. An animal control officer and an officer in training shifted the raccoon's body position and pulled a piece of the wall out as far as possible to free the animal.