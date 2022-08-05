Back to School: Here's What Students Should Know for the New School Year

Bay Area students are starting to head back to the classroom and districts are making changes this school year, including new start times and mask mandate changes. We asked some Bay Area superintendents to outline what teachers, parents, and students can expect.

Hear from the superintendents in the videos below.

Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell, Oakland Unified School District

Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell provides updates for the new school year.

Dr. Kenneth Hurst, West Contra Costa Unified School District

West Contra Costa Unified Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Hurst discusses what's on tap for the new school year.

CJ Cammack, Fremont Unified School District

Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack discusses the new school year.

Dr. Adam Clark, Mt. Diablo Unified School District

Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Adam Clark talks about what to expect in the new school year.

John Malloy, San Ramon Valley Unified School District

San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Malloy talks about the upcoming school year.