Rain, Wind Cause Flight Delays, Cancellations at SFO

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

There have been 33 flights canceled into and out of San Francisco International Airport on Thursday because of inclement weather in the area, an SFO spokesman said.

The cancellations, evenly split between arrivals and departures, mostly are affecting shorter flights along the West Coast, according to SFO spokesman Doug Yakel.

As for the remaining flights at the airport, roughly 10 percent of them are delayed as of 8:30 a.m., with delays averaging about 35 minutes, Yakel said.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline for any updates on the status of their flight.

