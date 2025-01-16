california wildfires

Here are the artists performing at the LA FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood

The event will be held concurrently at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Inglewood to support communities affected by the LA County wildfires.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Organizers have released a list of artists who will for an upcoming FireAid benefit concert in Inglewood to support communities impacted by the Los Angeles area wildfires.

The event will be held concurrently at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome.

Here's the list of performers.

  • Billie Eilish and Finneas
  • Dave Matthews and John Mayer
  • Earth, Wind and Fire
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Green Day
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Jelly Roll
  • Joni Mitchell
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lil Baby
  • Pink
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Stephen Stills
  • Stevie Nicks
  • Sting
  • Tate McRae

Additional artists are expected to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 22 through Ticketmaster.

The FireAid concert will also be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube. It will also be shown at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 U.S. markets.

Legendary rock band the Eagles donated $2.5 million for the concert. The band is not scheduled to appear at the Jan. 30 concert. It is currently playing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The concert is being produced in part by Irving Azoff, the Eagles' longtime manager.

