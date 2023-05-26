Banko Brown Case: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Expected in Deadly SF Walgreens Shooting

Attorneys representing the family of a 24-year-old man fatally shot by a security guard at a San Francisco Walgreens last month will be filing a civil wrongful death lawsuit.

The legal action against Walgreens, the security company and the security guard will be announced at a news briefing Friday afternoon in Oakland.

"We have comments from the security company that they've been terminated by Walgreens," Attorney John Burris said Thursday. "So, there's sort of remedial action that's taking place, which I think suggests perhaps they understood that they were on the wrong approach for having armed security guards."

The deadly shooting of Banko Brown has sparked growing outrage after the release of security video and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' conclusion security guard Michael Anthony was acting in self defense.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Walgreens security camera video documents the struggle between Brown and Anthony that led up to the shooting. It begins with Brown walking toward the store's exit, where he's confronted by Anthony about stolen items.

After a shove and a struggle, Anthony punches Brown several times, pulls him to the ground and puts him into a restraining hold for several seconds.

He repeatedly told investigators Brown had a knife, although none was found.

Friday's announcement comes a day after tempers flared during an emotional memorial service for Brown.

Meanwhile, the California attorney general this week agreed to determine if Jenkins made the right decision when deciding to not file charges against the security guard involved in the deadly shooting.

Burris said if the AG ultimately decides to file criminal charges, that could be helpful to his lawsuit but not necessary.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Monday addressed the Banko Brown case after video footage and reports were released.