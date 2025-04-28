Banners unveiled in Oakland, marking 50 years since end of Vietnam War

Multiple banners were unveiled in Oakland's Little Saigon on Sunday, marking 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

The banners, which read "A Refuge for All", are meant to remember the losses and family separation that happened because of the war, while also celebrating healing.

"Specifically, lifting up the sacrifices and the spirit of Vietnamese and Southeast Asian refugees who were forcibly displaced by war after 1975," said Jennifer Tran, president of the Oakland Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce. "It's been a long time coming."

The banners were printed in 10 different languages to honor the communities in the neighborhood and other refugee communities.

State, county and city leaders are expected to officially recognize Oakland's Little Saigon on Monday.