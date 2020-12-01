Barack Obama Boulevard Proposal Moves Forward in San Jose: Report

A proposal to rename a downtown San Jose corridor after President Barack Obama will move forward to the City Council in the coming months, according to a report from the Mercury News.

Continuing a three-year-long effort, a coalition of community advocates has applied for a city permit to rename connecting parts of Bird Avenue, South Montgomery Street and Autumn Street as Barack Obama Boulevard, the newspaper reported. The newly named stretch of road would extend about 4,300 feet between Interstate 280 and West St. John Street.

The effort has collected almost 3,000 signatures and raised more than $9,000 since it was launched in 2017 by community advocate Alex Shoor, who worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

The proposal has been endorsed by Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city leaders, the paper reported.

If it passes, San Jose would become the second Bay Area city to rename a street after Obama, according to the Mercury News. In September 2019, Milpitas renamed a stretch of Dixon Landing Road as Barack Obama Boulevard.