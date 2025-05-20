Barbara Lee to be sworn in as Oakland mayor

Tuesday is a new day for Oakland as former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is set to be sworn in as the city’s next mayor.

Lee is taking over at a challenging time. Oakland is in a city in crisis: There’s a political scandal that led to the special election of Lee; there’s the issue of public safety and policing; and there’s a budget deficit that impacts residents' quality of life.

