Oakland

Barbara Lee to be sworn in as Oakland mayor

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday is a new day for Oakland as former Congresswoman Barbara Lee is set to be sworn in as the city’s next mayor.

Lee is taking over at a challenging time. Oakland is in a city in crisis: There’s a political scandal that led to the special election of Lee; there’s the issue of public safety and policing; and there’s a budget deficit that impacts residents' quality of life.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us