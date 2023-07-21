entertainment

‘Barbenheimer' creates big weekend at Bay Area movie theaters

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a huge weekend at movie theaters across the Bay Area with the highly-anticipated releases of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

Local theaters say they're thrilled to have people coming back in big numbers.

"It's essential," Dan Orloff with Pruneyard Cinemas said. "It isn't just selling the movie tickets. It's the food pairings and the drink parings. We have cocktails for adults and young people. It's all the experience that generates the revenue which keeps us afloat."

This article tagged under:

entertainment
