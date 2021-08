San Jose police on Tuesday evacuated some residences in the area of Silcreek Drive due to a barricaded suspect.

The suspect reportedly waved a gun while on a balcony and also fired the weapon, police said.

Police were attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

