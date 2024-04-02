San Jose

Police respond to suspect barricaded in San Jose apartment

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of San Jose police logo.
NBC Bay Area

Police on Tuesday afternoon are responding to a suspect barricaded in an apartment in San Jose.

Officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the 300 block of North 7th Street when the suspect refused to come out.

Police said special operations officers are also responding "and will attempt to negotiate a peaceful resolution."

No other information was immediately available.

