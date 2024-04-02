Police respond to suspect barricaded in San Jose apartment

Police on Tuesday afternoon are responding to a suspect barricaded in an apartment in San Jose.
Officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the 300 block of North 7th Street when the suspect refused to come out.
Police said special operations officers are also responding "and will attempt to negotiate a peaceful resolution."
No other information was immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.