BART eases bike rules for escalators and train cars

Bringing a bicycle on BART became a little easier with the New Year, as the transit agency now allows bikes on most escalators and nearly all train cars.

As of Jan. 1, BART patrons can bring bicycles on all train cars except the first car. Previously, bikes were banned from the first three cars during commute hours. Bicyclists can also their bikes on the train using the bike lean bar and straps, instead of holding them.

The change to bike rules were effective Jan. 1 and approved by the BART Board of Directors at the request of Director Rebecca Saltzman, the transit agency said.

The last time BART bike rules were changed was 10 years ago, when BART ended the ban on bikes during commute hours.

Since then, longer and heavier bicycles like electric bicycles and cargo bikes have become more popular.

"Carrying bikes up and down stairwells can be difficult and not all bikes fit in our elevators," said BART Director Rebecca Saltzman. "Updating our rules will make BART easier to use for cyclists

and families bringing bikes on the train."

Bikes will be allowed on all escalators except 10 narrow escalators at the 19th Street Oakland, Antioch and Oakland Airport Connector stations.

BART officials caution that no one should be on a bike while on an escalator, or push a bike with a child on it. Bike riders should be in control of their bikes at all times on escalators, according to a video posted with tips for bringing bikes on escalators.

For bicyclists who want to use BART elevators, the elevator dimension guide is available online.