BART Board to Vote on New Safety Ambassador Program

The BART board of directors on Thursday is expected to decide if it wants to add community service officers to monitor safety on trains.

The main purpose of the proposed program is for BART to employ so-called ambassadors to look out for "quality of life" issues on trains and across the transit system.

The 6-month pilot program will add a daily and weekend presence on trains with unarmed officers working in teams of two on daily 10-hour shifts from 2 p.m. to midnight. Five teams will work on Saturdays, BART said.

Officers will go through a training period, and ultimately the effectiveness of the program will be measured by incidents reported, customer satisfaction and trending in calls for police help.

Costs for the program will not exceed $690,000, the agency said.

If the program is approved, it could still be months before it launches. The vote will take place during BART's board meeting at 9 a.m.