BART, Caltrain and Muni Prep for Warriors Championship Parade in SF

As San Francisco gets ready to roll out the blue and gold carpet for the Golden State Warriors championship victory parade on Monday, transit agencies are preparing for an influx of fans.

The parade starts at 11:20 a.m. at Market and Main streets, and ends at 2 p.m. at Market and Eighth streets.

Caltrain will be running extra-capacity trains on Monday on its regular weekday schedule. Parade-goers can disembark at the San Francisco station at Fourth and King streets, and then walk to Market Street or take SF Muni.

More information about getting to the parade is available on Caltrain's website.

On BART, the busiest hours on Monday are expected to be from 9 a.m. until the parade starts, and after it ends, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Some BART trains coming from the East Bay going into downtown San Francisco will not stop at Montgomery Street station before the parade, BART officials said. In that event, riders should instead get off at Powell Street or Civic Center stations.

BART has posted tips about getting to the parade on its website.

San Francisco Muni started preparing early, with rerouting changes beginning Sunday afternoon. The reroutes started at 3 p.m. Sunday, affecting cable cars, routes that go toward and away from the Ferry Building and routes that cross Market Street. More information is available on its website.

AC Transit will operate its scheduled San Francisco-bound Transbay bus lines on on Monday, but delays are expected due to traffic stemming from the parade. Bus lines' access to and from the Salesforce Transit Center may be slowed, AC Transit officials said.

Service updates will be available on Twitter @rideACTAlerts and @rideACT; on Facebook @rideACT; the official AC Transit mobile app offers ACT Realtime and push notifications; maps, schedules, and trip planning are available at actransit.org.

More information about the parade is available here.