Civic Center BART Station in San Francisco Closed Due to Police Activity

By Bay City News

BART officials said Wednesday evening that the Civic Center station in downtown San Francisco was closed due to police activity and that there was a major delay at San Francisco stations.

Information about the police activity was not released by BART, which sent out an alert about the closed Civic Center shortly after 6 p.m.

Trains were running through the station without stopping, BART officials said.

SF Muni is providing a bus bridge between 16th Street, Civic Center, and Powell stations.

There is a major delay at San Francisco stations in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, according to BART.

