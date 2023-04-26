1 Stabbed at San Francisco BART Station

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred a a BART station in San Francisco Wednesday, officials said.
San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area that one person was stabbed. No other details were released.
The station reopened just before 7 p.m. and BART officials added that there is a major delay systemwide due to the incident.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
