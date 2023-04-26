1 Stabbed at San Francisco BART Station

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred a a BART station in San Francisco Wednesday, officials said.

San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area that one person was stabbed. No other details were released.

The station reopened just before 7 p.m. and BART officials added that there is a major delay systemwide due to the incident.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay system wide due to earlier police activity at Civic Center station. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 27, 2023

There is a major delay at San Francisco stations in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to police activity. Muni is providing bus service between 16th Street, Civic Center, and Powell Stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 27, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.