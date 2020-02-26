BART Closely Monitoring System Amid Coronavirus Fears

BART officials are keeping a close eye on their system as coronavirus fears rise in the Bay Area.

More than 400,000 people ride BART trains every day, and considering the close quarters on crowded train cars, any type of virus could spread easily.

The Centers for Disease Control says those who are healthy shouldn't count on masks to keep from getting sick. And those who are sick should wear a mask to keep from spreading germs. Also, the CDC urges people to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren't accessible.

Other advice from the CDC: Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands; and stay home if sick.

Meanwhile, the CDC is present at San Francisco International Airport, screening and checking incoming international passengers. At Mineta San Jose International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are doing similar screenings.

It wasn't immediately clear how Oakland International Aiport was handling coronavirus screenings.