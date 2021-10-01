BART to Close Tracks Between South Hayward, Union City for Replacement Project

BART will be closing the trackway between South Hayward and Union City this weekend for a major track replacement project.

The closure is expected to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a free bus bridge in place that will connect South Hayward and Union City.

Riders should plan on adding 20 to 25 minutes to their trips due to the closure, and riders south of Union City may see longer waits for trains.

There is also a shutdown planned for this project the weekend of Oct. 16-17.