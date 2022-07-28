BART Leaders to Consider Reinstating a COVID-19 Mask Mandate

BART's board of directors Thursday was expected to consider the possibility of reinstating a mask mandate as COVID infections continue to surge.

The transit agency only two weeks ago ended its last mask mandate, and if it’s reinstated, BART commuters could be masking up for a few more months on trains and inside stations. If the board votes in favor of a new mask mandate, it would run through Oct. 1.

When the last mandate expired two weeks ago, BART still strongly encouraged its riders to wear face coverings, and some continued to do so. The public will be able to weigh in on the reinstatement discussion.

Some riders say it's needed for safety reasons.

"I’m all for it. I have a mom that’s sick at home, and I travel a lot both on and off BART," one rider said. "So it’s definitely important for me to keep a mask on."

Another rider added: "The virus is still around, the numbers are going up. I don’t’ wear it when I’m working, but I think at the same time BART should because it’s such a small, contained area."

Los Angeles County officials are having similar discussions because of COVID levels approaching 10 cases per 100,000 people. If the number isn’t stable by Thursday, mandatory masking will go into effect there.