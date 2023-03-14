System-Wide BART Delays Amid Fallen Trees and Rain

Bay Area Rapid Transit trains are running at slower speeds due to wet weather and winds on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

There is a system-wide delay of at least 20 minutes across all stations, BART said on Twitter in the late afternoon.

It added that BART crews are responding to downed trees and other issues related to high winds and rain.

Travelers can use BART's Trip Planner and check Real Time Departures on the website or on the BART app.