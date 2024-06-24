Major BART delays: Berryessa line down, SFO and Millbrae routs down

There was a major delay on the BART Transbay Tube due to an equipment problem on a train, the agency said Sunday evening.

Trains headed in the SFO and Millbrae directions are delayed for an unspecified time.

AC Transit buses are being made available, according to BART. Look for bus numbers 14 and 62.

Additionally, there is a major delay system wide on BART due to emergency track work between West Oakland, 12th Street and Lake Merritt stations, the agency said Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

There is no service on the Berryessa line at this time and there is limited service on the Dublin/ Pleasanton line.

Passengers are being instructed to board the Richmond line and transfer at 19th Street Station for San Francisco service.

