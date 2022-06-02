BART Delays Trains Systemwide After East Bay Earthquake

BART officials doubled their estimate of system-wide delays commuters should expect Thursday morning to 20 minutes, due to a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that hit in Suisun Bay just off the coast of Wheeler Island in Solano County early Thursday.
At 5:27 a.m., BART officials announced residual delays of 10 minutes systemwide as crews conducted track inspections.
At 5:40 a.m., BART officials raised that estimate of delays to 20 minutes.
The quake struck at 5:07 a.m. and was centered 3.6 miles north of Bay Point at a depth of 12 miles.
There have been no reports of injuries.
