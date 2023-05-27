San Francisco

BART Employee Wounded in Attack Inside SF Station

Police are investigating, but no arrest has yet been made, a BART spokeswoman said.

By Bay City News

A BART employee was wounded by a member of a group that was causing a disturbance at the 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco Friday night, a spokeswoman said.

The employee was cut on his left shoulder around 7:45 p.m. Friday, BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said Saturday. The weapon is believed to have been a pocket knife, but has not been recovered, she said.

The wounded employee is "a member of our custodial staff, a system service Worker," Duckworth said in an email. The system service worker was transported to a hospital, treated, and released, she said.

Police are investigating, but no arrest has yet been made, the spokeswoman said.

Though "a juvenile suspect was detained," Duckworth said, "The juvenile who was detained is not believed to be the attacker and was subsequently released to a parent."

