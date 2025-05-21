After a day of system closures caused by a morning fire, BART will restore service to all 50 stations by Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Trains will again run between Lake Merritt, Berryessa/North San Jose, and Dublin/Pleasanton after an early morning fire on the tracks just south of San Leandro Station closed stations, BART said.

Though all stations will be open, trains will be running at slower speeds between Bay Fair and Coliseum stations, according to BART.

The fire was first reported around 5 a.m. and service was halted between Berryessa, Dublin/Pleasanton and Lake Merritt for the much of the day.

By about 5:30 p.m., limited service was returned with trains running from Berryessa to Bay Fair and Bay Fair to Dublin/Pleasanton stations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, BART said.

