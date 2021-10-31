Bart Extending Service Past 9 P.M. for Halloween Travelers

BART is offering extended service Sunday night to accommodate trick-or-treaters and people attending the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, BART officials said.

Service will extend after 9 p.m. on the lines between Antioch and Millbrae, Richmond and Berryessa/North San Jose, and Bay Fair and Dublin/Pleasanton.

BART is planning to operate one 10-car train across San Francisco Bay each hour. It will be timed to meet up with two other trains in the system.

Trains will stop at all stations except for the San Francisco International Airport station and Oakland International Airport station.

But BART officials warn that service is subject to the availability of train operators, who will be working voluntary overtime shifts. If enough train operators are willing to work, BART may add even more trains to specifically accommodate crowds leaving the Outside Lands festival.

Masks are required on BART even for people who are fully vaccinated.

BART service has been ending at 9 p.m. on Sundays during the pandemic. But the agency plans to restore midnight service on Sunday in February.