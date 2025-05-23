BART

BART Green Line remains out of service

A fire Tuesday morning near the San Leandro station affected train contol equipment, the agency says

By Bay City News

BART's Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City stations is still unavailable to commuters, transit officials said early Friday morning, three days after a fire near the San Leandro station.

Passengers traveling from San Francisco are advised to board a Dublin/Pleasanton train on the Blue Line and transfer at Bayfair station to a Berryessa train on the Orange Line.

Commuters from Berryessa can board a Richmond train on the Orange Line and transfer at Bayfair station to a Daly City train on the Blue Line, BART officials said in an advisory around 4:30 a.m.

Transit officials advised the public of a 10-minute delay between Bayfair and San Leandro stations in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions due to an equipment problem on the track.

On Tuesday, a major blaze took place south of the San Leandro station, causing a major disruption in operations. One of BART's operations that were first affected was the Green Line service due to the fire damaging track equipment.

