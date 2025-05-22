BART Green Line remains out of service 2 days after fire

BART's Green Line remained out of service Thursday, two days after a fire at the San Leandro station shut down a large portion of the system.

In a service advisory, BART said, "there is currently no Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City. Passengers traveling from San Francisco can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train (Blue line) and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train (Orange line). Those traveling from Berryessa can board a Richmond train (Orange line) and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train (Blue line)."

BART also posted a 10-minute delay between Bayfair and San Leandro in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions because of an equipment problem on the track, which could be linked to the same issue caused by Tuesday's fire.

The fire, reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, shut down the San Leandro station and prompted a systemwide delay. The fire damaged cables and other train control equipment in the area, BART officials said.

For updates on service and schedules, visit BART's website.