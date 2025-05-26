BART

BART Green Line service resumes several days after disruption due to fire

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Normal service on BART's Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City stations resumed Monday morning after a nearly weeklong disruption due to a fire.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The blaze, reported about 5 a.m. on May 20, damaged trackside equipment and was related to a power issue, BART officials said.

BART is operating on a Sunday schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, from 8 a.m. until about midnight.

All five lines will be in service until about 9 p.m., and after that BART will run three-line (Yellow, Blue, and Orange) service.

BART May 22

BART Green Line expected back up Tuesday after San Leandro station fire

BART May 21

Examining BART's recurring issues and how agency plans to improve transit system

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BART
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us