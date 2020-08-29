bart

BART Launches Texting Initiative

The line will be in operation 24 hours per day and seven days per week.

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

The BART Police Department is launching a new initiative to help riders request assistance from officers.

Text BART Police allows riders, employees and other individuals in the BART system to directly contact the BART Police Department dispatch.

The number for Text BART Police is (510) 200-0992. The line will be in operation 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Individuals can also use the feature to send pictures to police.

BART officials said the feature should be used for non-emergency reports. Anyone with an emergency is will urged to call 911 or contact their train operator.

