BART reports major delays in the East Bay

By Bay City News

Emergency response at Bay Fair BART station.
NBC Bay Area

BART is reporting major delays in the East Bay on Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a person on the tracks in the area of the Bay Fair station, an agency spokesman said.

BART initially sent an alert shortly after 12:50 p.m. about the delays, which are affecting trains in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. The Bay Fair station is also closed during the emergency response.

A person was in the trackway, but BART spokesman Jim Allison did not have any other details about what was prompting the delays as of 1 p.m.

