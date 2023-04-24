BART Plans to Increase Weekend Service, Decrease Service on Weekdays

BART is laying out a new plan to increase service on weekends by decreasing some service during the week.

The transit agency said their weekend demand has returned quicker than weekdays, due to many people still working from home.

It's now proposing to increase weekend and evening service from two trains per hour, to three. While weekday daytime service would drop from four trains per hour, to three.

BART said this would allow it to increase service without hiring more staff or spending more money.

The plan is being presented to BART’s board on Thursday. If passed, it will go into effect this September.