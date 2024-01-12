bart

BART parking fee changes at 8 stations take effect

By Bay City News

The cost to park at three BART stations went up Friday while it got cheaper at five others, according to the transit agency.

The daily parking fee at the Glen Park station rose from $3.75 to $4.90 and at West Oakland from $12.40 to $13.75, BART officials said.

Meanwhile, the reserved single and multi-day fee at the Millbrae station is now $7.80, up from $6.

For the stations where it is now cheaper to park, reserved single and multi-day parking at the Coliseum station dropped from $7.10 to $4.70 and for reserved monthly parking from $124.40 to $99.50.

The cost for reserved single and multi-day parking at Bay Fair, Hayward, Richmond and Warm Springs/Fremont stations dropped from $6 to $4 and the cost for reserved monthly parking at those stations dropped from $105 to $84.

The rates at the Oakland stations include an 18.5 percent parking tax levied by that city and the San Francisco stations' fees include a 25 percent local parking tax, according to BART officials.

BART can raise parking fees based on demand by up to 30 percent every six months and can lower fees at any time.

Rates can rise if occupancy or sales are higher than 90 percent and can drop if below 70 percent.

