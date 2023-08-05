BART PD investigate reported sexual assault near Concord station

Officers are investigating a reported sexual assault in the parking garage of the BART Concord Station, the transit agency’s police department said on Friday.
In a statement, BART Police said they had detained a teenager in connection with the attack, but could not release other specifics about the investigation.
Someone initially reported the attack to Concord Police who then contacted BART at around 11:40 a.m., according to BART Police.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.