BART police officers injured in crash near West Oakland station

At least three BART police officers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in West Oakland, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mandela Parkway and Seventh Street, near the West Oakland Bart Station.

A medical supply vehicle was also involved in the crash. Fire officials confirmed the driver of that van was injured, however the extent of their injuries was unknown.

An NBC Bay Area reporter watched video of the crash from a nearby surveillance camera. It appeared to show the two BART police vehicles collide, then hit a minivan.

All three vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, in a bus stop.

The intersection remained closed on Saturday evening as the investigation continued.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.