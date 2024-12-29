Oakland

BART police officers injured in crash near West Oakland station

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three BART police officers were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in West Oakland, according to the Oakland Fire Department. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mandela Parkway and Seventh Street, near the West Oakland Bart Station.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A medical supply vehicle was also involved in the crash. Fire officials confirmed the driver of that van was injured, however the extent of their injuries was unknown.

An NBC Bay Area reporter watched video of the crash from a nearby surveillance camera. It appeared to show the two BART police vehicles collide, then hit a minivan.

All three vehicles ended up on the sidewalk, in a bus stop.

The intersection remained closed on Saturday evening as the investigation continued.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.

Local

Oakland 24 hours ago

Donna the elephant, who moved from Oakland Zoo in 2023, dies Christmas Eve

Investigative Unit Dec 27

AC Transit GM starts new adviser role still making $500K+ pay, board member says

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 510-777-8570.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us