BART Releases 15-Step Welcome Back Plan for Riders

As the Bay Area continues to gradually move through the stages of reopening amid mandated coronavirus shelter orders, BART on Wednesday released a comprehensive plan for welcoming back riders.

The transit agency developed a 15-step plan that focuses on rider safety, anticipating a surge in service as public health and elected officials begin allowing more businesses and public spaces to reopen.

In March, BART said ridership was down as much as 89% because of the coronavirus shelter orders. It cut back operating hours as officials anticipated a $57-million-a-month hit.

The first steps of the reopening plan prioritize some of the rules that have been in place since the virus broke out, including train cleanliness and train frequency, as well as increased numbers of train cars and new seating layouts to ensure physical distancing.

Other changes include requiring face coverings and providing other protective measures such as hand sanitizer, personal hand straps and contactless payments.

Finally, BART's plan vows to use only the best practices, keep riders informed and work with local businesses on optimal scheduling.

To read the 15-step welcome back plan in detail, visit BART's official website.