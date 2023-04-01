BART Replaces Train Tracks on the Yellow Line

BART is replacing tracks and equipment on the Yellow Line between its Rockridge and Orinda stations Saturday and Sunday. While that work is being done, BART is providing free shuttle buses between those stations for riders.

The transit agency advises riders to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Yellow Line trains will run every 30 minutes while the work is being done. Work on the line is also scheduled for the weekends of April 15-16, May 13-14, May 27-29 and June 10-11.

The tracks and equipment being replaced are decades old and have outlived their design life, according to a BART advisory.