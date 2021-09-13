BART Reports Major Systemwide Delays Due to Incident at Powell Street Station

BART officials said it appears a train hit and killed a person on the tracks Monday afternoon at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

As of 4:08 p.m., Powell Street station remained closed.

BART was still running transbay service from Montgomery and Embarcadero stations and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses were also taking people across the bay.

People can catch an AC Transit bus at the Salesforce Transit Center at 425 Mission St. in San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.