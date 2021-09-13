bart

BART Reports Major Systemwide Delays Due to Incident at Powell Street Station

By Bay City News

bart_generic_0529_7375713
NBC Bay Area

BART officials said it appears a train hit and killed a person on the tracks Monday afternoon at the Powell Street station in San Francisco.

As of 4:08 p.m., Powell Street station remained closed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

BART was still running transbay service from Montgomery and Embarcadero stations and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District buses were also taking people across the bay.

People can catch an AC Transit bus at the Salesforce Transit Center at 425 Mission St. in San Francisco.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

San Francisco SPCA Struggles With Pet Adoptions as Life Returns to Normal

Palo Alto 3 hours ago

Small Plane Crashes Near Palo Alto Airport

Follow SFBART on Twitter for live updates.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bartSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us