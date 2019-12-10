BART Riders Could Get Fast Pass Through SFO Security: Report

Within a few weeks, anyone taking BART to San Francisco International Airport may be able to fly through security with special priority, according to a report.

The number of people taking BART to SFO has declined in recent years. In an attempt to reverse that trend, the transit agency wants to provide riders with a quicker trip through airport security, SF Gate reports.

Under the plan, airport security personnel would scan a BART rider's Clipper card to confirm they took BART to the airport. The rider would then get access to a special priority security lane.

SF Gate reports the incentive could start in late January or early February.

Meanwhile, Uber is now allowed to do some pickups at designated curbside spots at the airport's domestic terminals, according to SF Gate.

The policy only applies to the more expensive Uber rides — Comfort, Select and XL. Everyone else hailing a rideshare will have to be picked up at the designated zone in the central garage.

SF Gate reports that this is a two-month trial that will run through mid-January.