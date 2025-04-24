BART says its trains are safer, cleaner and more accessible for riders than they've been in quite some time.

The transit agency on Wednesday highlighted new numbers showing violent crime on the system has dropped by 23% in the first three months of the year.

BART officials and newly-elected Congresswoman Lateefah Simon, a former BART board president, toured the 19th Street Oakland BART station Wednesday to outline some of the changes meant to make the system safer.

"Our sworn police officers and our unarmed civilian staff out in the system, riding trains, walking stations now more than ever before," BART police Chief Kevin Franklin said. "The results that we're seeing from that are really positive."

Franklin also credited new fare gates and cleaner trains for helping drive crime down and increase ridership.

"Our system is cleaner than it's ever been before," Simon said. "Having a police department that is committed to comprehensive safety. Our cleaners, our workers, the folks who are driving our trains, they are literally unified to get the 400,000 riders back to BART. That's our goal."

BART recently made cuts to address a looming $35 million budget deficit. Simon said she is now working to secure future federal funding for the system.

BART said that will be needed as the agency faces a projected $300 million fiscal cliff in the coming years.

"We need to actually show other states that transit is a yes," Simon said. "It's an absolute yes. It increases economy. It allows folks to be able to move, live, work and play. I'm gonna fight like hell to get us more resources."

For now, BART said it will remain focused on ensuring safe, reliable service. That includes working to install new fare gates at all stations by the end of the year. BART said it's also working to hire more police officers to ensure safety continues.