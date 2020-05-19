bart

BART Says More Federal Funding Needed to Keep Trains Running

The call for more funding comes as President Donald Trump took to social media to announce BART and other transit agencies like Muni and San Francisco International Airport are getting $700 million in federal help.

By Melissa Colorado

NBC Universal, Inc.

With many of us staying at home or away from public transit, BART says ridership is now down 90% and it is going to need more federal dollars to keep the trains running.

The call for more funding comes as President Donald Trump took to social media to announce BART and other transit agencies like Muni and San Francisco International Airport are getting $700 million in federal help. Turns out the president's update is old new because the money was from the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.

"Yes, CARES Act was instrumental and ensuring that BART and other train and bus operators around the country stay afloat," said Lateefah Simon, a member of BART's Board of Directors.

Muni said it accepted $197 million from the CARES Act and BART confirms it received $251 million.

General Manager Bob Powers said BART will need even more cash from the CARES Act as he eyes next year's budget.

BART trains during the pandemic are running every 30 minutes and face coverings are now required by all riders.

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Trump Announces $700M in Funding for BART, Muni, SFO

San Jose 9 hours ago

VTA-BART Extension Into South Bay to Start Service June 13

This article tagged under:

bartCARES Act
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us