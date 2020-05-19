BART Says More Federal Funding Needed to Keep Trains Running

With many of us staying at home or away from public transit, BART says ridership is now down 90% and it is going to need more federal dollars to keep the trains running.

The call for more funding comes as President Donald Trump took to social media to announce BART and other transit agencies like Muni and San Francisco International Airport are getting $700 million in federal help. Turns out the president's update is old new because the money was from the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.

"Yes, CARES Act was instrumental and ensuring that BART and other train and bus operators around the country stay afloat," said Lateefah Simon, a member of BART's Board of Directors.

I am proud to announce the San Francisco Bay Area will receive over $700M in federal funds to support continued operations and support workers at @flySFO Intl Airport and for transit on @sfmta_muni & @SFBart. This money will aid in economic recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Muni said it accepted $197 million from the CARES Act and BART confirms it received $251 million.

General Manager Bob Powers said BART will need even more cash from the CARES Act as he eyes next year's budget.

BART trains during the pandemic are running every 30 minutes and face coverings are now required by all riders.