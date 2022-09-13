BART Makes Changes to Standardize Schedules, Improve Connections

BART implemented service changes Monday designed to standardize weekend schedules and improve connections with Caltrain and other transit agencies, among other changes.

BART before this week had different schedules for its trains running on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays, but it will now be the same seven days a week on most lines, except that Sunday service opens two hour later than Saturday's, and three hours later than weekday service.

The changes are allowing other transit agencies like Caltrain to match their train schedules up with BART's, allowing for quicker transfers, particularly on weekends.

Last weekend also marked the end of single-tracking trains through San Francisco on Sundays as crews did cable replacement work, and ongoing nightly single-tracking through the Transbay Tube for earthquake retrofitting work is set to end by November, according to BART.

More details on the changes can be found on BART's website.