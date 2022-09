BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube between San Francisco and Oakland, officials said.

According to BART, this is due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt.

Officials are asking the public to use alternate forms of transportation until further notice.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.