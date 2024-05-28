BART

BART service to be temporarily suspended between 24th Street Mission, Daly City stations

By Bay City News

File image of a BART train.
NBC Bay Area

BART train service between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City stations will be suspended this weekend while crews make trackway improvements and clear nearby vegetation.

Commuters can use free buses as alternative means of transportation between the stations Saturday and Sunday, according to BART. The Glen Park and Balboa Park stations in San Francisco will be closed except for bus service.

Travelers affected by the suspension are advised to expect traffic delays of 30 minutes.

The work will include replacing aging rail, installing new equipment to replace decades-old equipment and enhancing tunnel lighting, BART officials said.

