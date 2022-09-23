BART Single-Tracking Trains Through the Transbay Tube

BART is encouraging riders to seek other modes of transportation Friday morning because of multiple issues, including a track equipment problem that is causing trains to have to use a single track through the Transbay Tube.

The transit agency issued the alert shortly before 7:45 a.m., and an updated alert at 8:22 a.m. indicated AC Transit would be providing mutual aid with transbay bus bridges at Ashby (bus F), Fruitvale (bus O) and 19th Street (bus NL).

Earlier Friday morning, BART warned that there was limited service on its Red line between Richmond and Millbrae but the agency did not say why the service was limited.

There is a major delay in the Transbay Tube between Embarcadero and West Oakland in the San Francisco and East Bay directions due to an equipment problem on the track. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) September 23, 2022