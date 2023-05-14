BART Offers Special Service for Bay to Breakers Race

BART has released a special early service schedule for the Bay to Breakers race next week.

The public transportation system will offer four trains with limited stops to ensure race participants can arrive to Embarcadero at 7 a.m.

Each train will be out of service after riders are dropped off at Embarcadero.

The following stations will be able to access early BART service for the event: Millbrae, Daly City, and 16th Street Mission in San Francisco and from the East Bay; West Oakland, MacArthur, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito del Norte, Bay Fair, and Dublin stations.

More details on the special service can be found on BART's website.