Emergency Crews Investigating Possible Hazmat Situation Outside Daly City BART Station

Several BART stations on the Peninsula are shut down Friday while emergency crews investigate a possible hazardous materials situation outside the Daly City station.

The transit agency said its Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations were closed due to the investigation and riders should seek alternate means of transportation. The Daly City station was also evacuated prior to the closure, BART said.

Craig Wittner, a North County Fire Authority spokesperson, said the driver of a truck carrying butane or propane pulled over near a BART track overcrossing in Daly City because he thought something might be leaking.

The driver then called 911 after seeing one of the containers leaking.

Emergency crews have set up a perimeter outside the Daly City station and said the entire intersection of Junipero Serra and John Daly boulevards are closed to traffic with no estimated time of reopening.

(1/2) HAPPENING NOW: The entire intersection of John Daly Blvd at Junipero Serra Blvd is completely shut down to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please try to find an alternate route. Fire and law enforcement personnel are on scene investigating a hazardous material incident. — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) February 10, 2023

As of 11:40 a.m., the Daly City and Colma stations were still closed. BART said the Balboa Station reopened at 11:28 a.m.

BART service has stopped between Colma and Balboa Park stations. There are station closures at Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations due to police activity in the surrounding areas. Please seek alternate means of transportation. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) February 10, 2023

BART service has stopped between Balboa Park and Colma stations.



Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations are currently closed.



We will update this thread as we received further confirmed information. https://t.co/ZhvdZvdGNQ pic.twitter.com/7WCKJVLkUo — BART (@SFBART) February 10, 2023

Update 10:36 am: Daly City station has been evacuated due to possible hazmat situation outside Daly City station. Daly City FD and PD responding to scene.



Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations remain closed.



Alternative transit near Daly City currently unavailable pic.twitter.com/71oYQwqN9o — BART (@SFBART) February 10, 2023