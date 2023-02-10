Emergency Crews Investigating Possible Hazmat Situation Outside Daly City BART Station

Several BART stations on the Peninsula are shut down Friday while emergency crews investigate a possible hazardous materials situation outside the Daly City station.
The transit agency said its Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations were closed due to the investigation and riders should seek alternate means of transportation. The Daly City station was also evacuated prior to the closure, BART said.
Craig Wittner, a North County Fire Authority spokesperson, said the driver of a truck carrying butane or propane pulled over near a BART track overcrossing in Daly City because he thought something might be leaking.
The driver then called 911 after seeing one of the containers leaking.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Emergency crews have set up a perimeter outside the Daly City station and said the entire intersection of Junipero Serra and John Daly boulevards are closed to traffic with no estimated time of reopening.
As of 11:40 a.m., the Daly City and Colma stations were still closed. BART said the Balboa Station reopened at 11:28 a.m.