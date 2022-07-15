SFO International Terminal Evacuated, BART Station Closed Due to Police Activity

The international terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was evacuated Friday night due to police activity, airport officials said on Twitter.
Airport officials are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. They added AirTrain and BART service are also suspended.
SFO said at this time, passenger drop-off and pick-up only happening at the domestic terminals.
Video taken by Twitter user @benmckenzi3 showed the SFO international Terminal evacuated and many travelers waiting outside.
No other details have been released at this time.
We have a crew heading to the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.