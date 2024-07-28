Oakland BART stations reopen following outage, electrical room fire

Several Oakland BART stations were reopened following a systemwide outage Saturday, the agency said on Sunday.

BART posted on social media Sunday morning that all Oakland stations were open after an earlier loss of power. They said service resumed between Fruitvale, Lake Merritt, MacArthur, Coliseum, and West Oakland stations.

The agency added that all lines were running, excluding the Red Line, which they said remains out of service.

UPDATE: Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations are now open, and Blue and Green Line service to Daly City has been restored. 12th St./Oakland and 19th St./Oakland stations remain closed.



AC Transit is providing bus service between MacArthur, Coliseum, and West Oakland stations. — BART (@SFBART) July 28, 2024

BART service was stopped at several Oakland stations due to power loss, the agency said.

"Crews are working to make repairs," said BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth Sunday morning.

BART patrons are asked to consider alternative transportation. For transit alternatives, riders should use the BART Trip Planner at bart.gov/alternatives or the BART app to find transit alternatives based on the rider's location by deselecting BART in 'transit options.'

BART stopped service to three East Bay stations Saturday after a power problem closed four others.

A power problem that originated about 5:20 p.m. between 19th Street/Oakland and Fruitvale closed those stations along with 12th Street/Oakland City Center and Lake Merritt.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, BART announced that it had additionally stopped service between MacArthur, Coliseum and West Oakland stations due to the power loss. There was also also no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City, and no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae, BART said.

Oakland firefighters extinguished a blaze in a BART electrical room after large portions of the transit service lost power Saturday night. About 300 passengers were evacuated, the fire department said.

"A fire was located and extinguished in an electrical room," Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

The fire department guided about 300 people off trains and platforms, he said. There were no reports of injuries.